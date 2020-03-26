Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Liberty Global by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 175,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

