Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.56 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.23. 664,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,806. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

