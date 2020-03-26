Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

JLL traded up $10.60 on Thursday, hitting $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.