Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of SU traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,979,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,142. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.