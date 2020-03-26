Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Trimble worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 133,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,503. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

