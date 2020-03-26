Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 697,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

