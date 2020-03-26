Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of PODD traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 554,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day moving average of $172.86. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

