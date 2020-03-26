Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $11.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.43. 569,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

