Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,583 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,406,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,324. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

