Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,712. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.