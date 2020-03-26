Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of PVH worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PVH by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in PVH by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 256,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $134.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.