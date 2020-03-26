Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 195,591 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.40% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 361,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 736,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,260,994. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $726.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

