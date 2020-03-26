Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,067 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprint were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,102,902. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -1.20.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

