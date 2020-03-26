Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,639 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of Ryder System worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

