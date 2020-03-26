Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 63,210 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,210 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of NIO worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,487,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 11,568.2% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,744,000 after buying an additional 9,555,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NIO by 1,146.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 3,240,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NIO by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,406,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,509,000 after buying an additional 1,303,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,465,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,159,840. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

