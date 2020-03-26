Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,824 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Unum Group worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

UNM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 3,662,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

