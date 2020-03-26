Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $5.94 on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 610,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

