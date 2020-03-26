MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLE. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

LON:GLE traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) on Thursday, hitting GBX 668 ($8.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,029. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 845 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 854.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0003581 EPS for the current year.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.