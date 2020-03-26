Mohawk Industries’ (MHK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.13% from the stock’s current price.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

MHK stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,521. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

