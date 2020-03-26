Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $3.09. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $13.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 534,757 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,778. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

