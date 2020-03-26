MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Hits $83.61 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00018830 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Zaif. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.61 million and $4.10 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.02050610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.03404774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00595702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00733147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076001 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00477500 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Fisco and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

