Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) President Acquires $100,550.00 in Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) President Bob Farahi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 165,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $406.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

