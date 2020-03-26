Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.42% of Mondelez International worth $1,119,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 222.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

