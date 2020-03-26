Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 479,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,976. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

