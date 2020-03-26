Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $766.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $766.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005865 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00750634 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,327,650 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.