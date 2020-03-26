Monero Market Cap Hits $886.14 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $50.64 or 0.00750634 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, DragonEX and Graviex. Monero has a market capitalization of $886.14 million and $175.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,498,711 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Exmo, Exrates, Bisq, Upbit, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Crex24, Liquid, Nanex, Livecoin, DragonEX, Graviex, HitBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Coinroom, Bitbns, Ovis, BitBay, Coindeal, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Coinut, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Bitlish, Mercatox, B2BX, CoinEx, SouthXchange and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.