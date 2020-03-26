Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1,034.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Mongodb worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,201,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,392,483.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $2,755,077.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,022,013.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,394 shares of company stock worth $29,704,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

