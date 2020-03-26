Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 463.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 221,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $161,945.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $16.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.83. 50,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,976. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.