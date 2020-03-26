Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a coverage optimism score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

MCO traded up $17.20 on Thursday, reaching $224.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,932. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

