Mooncoin (MOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00588583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007919 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,607,654,394 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

