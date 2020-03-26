Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 235 at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

MGAM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.88).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.74. The firm has a market cap of $569.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46).

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total value of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.