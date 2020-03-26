Morgan Stanley Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $65.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.