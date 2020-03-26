Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PLLIF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 4,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing tires under the P Zero Velo name, as well as urban tires under the Scorpion MTB, Cinturato Velo, and Cycl-e name.

