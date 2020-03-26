Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,026.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $951,908.14 and $78,026.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

