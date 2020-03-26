Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 5,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $247.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.54. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

