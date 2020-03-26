Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Movado Group stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 496,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,929. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $242.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.56. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

