MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Sell”

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MOWI ASA/ADR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 433,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.96. MOWI ASA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

MOWI ASA/ADR Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

