MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 27th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBF. UBS Group AG raised its position in MSB Financial by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MSB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBF remained flat at $$11.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007. MSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

