Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Msci worth $137,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $263.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $191.15 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.96.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

