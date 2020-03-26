Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918,073 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.20% of Msci worth $263,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $263.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.96. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $191.15 and a 52 week high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

