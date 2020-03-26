MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTY. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$62.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,179. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $494.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.81.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.3701007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

