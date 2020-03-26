Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 184.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.