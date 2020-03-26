MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 27th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MVO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,276. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of MV Oil Trust worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

