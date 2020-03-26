Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,272 shares during the quarter. Mylan accounts for about 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Mylan worth $38,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mylan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Mylan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,612. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYL. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.