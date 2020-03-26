Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.95) and the highest is ($1.54). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($5.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myomo.

Shares of NASDAQ MYO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

