Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 108,100 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 108,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $821,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,775.00.

MYOV traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 1,709,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,938. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

