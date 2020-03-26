NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $698,269.17

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $698,269.17 and approximately $283.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. In the last week, NAGA has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.05065148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00063496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

