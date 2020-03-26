Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 200.1% from the February 27th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,653. The company has a market cap of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 381,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 51.5% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,163 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

