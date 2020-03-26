Nano (NANO) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Nano has a market cap of $67.19 million and $2.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bit-Z, Coindeal and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.02052393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.03410424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00596726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00729641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00075725 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00478113 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEx, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Mercatox, Coindeal, Bitinka, Nanex, Koinex, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

