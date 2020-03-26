NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 27th total of 737,500 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NNVC traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 693,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,478. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of NanoViricides worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

